Fox & Lillie grow their presence in Tamworth's Global Gateway Park

Fox & Lillie Rural is strengthening their Tamworth wool store operations.
The company has invested in a new site located at Bandaar Drive, Westdale, which is close to the new sale yards and part of the new Global Gateway Park.
The new 1920 square metre wool store is currently under construction, is scheduled for completion around June this year and will include a coreline and bulk class.
Fox & Lillie first opened in Tamworth in 2021, welcoming David Hallam on board as Store Manager and Wool Marketing Representative to support the expansion.
David Hallam said the new wool store in Westdale with complete AWTA testing, will support the growth of the company's service offering in the area and will mean woolgrowers will receive a quicker turnaround for their wool.
Fox & Lillie Rural's Managing Director, Jonathan Lillie said the expansion during the company's 76th anniversary was a reflection of the company's faith in the continuing future of the Australian wool industry.
"Fox & Lillie Rural is continuing to invest in the wool industry to help ensure regional communities continue to grow and prosper," Mr Lillie said.
"The new Tamworth wool store will improve on the company's current service offerings in the area, and woolgrowers can expect the following services which includes complete AWTA testing, fixed price brokerage, quick turnaround from shed to the auction, tender services, private trade, and store door buying services with prompt payment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.