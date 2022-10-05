The Northern Daily Leader
Intermodal build held up in Qube contractual negotiations: Tamworth mayor

Andrew Messenger
Andrew Messenger
October 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb opened the road connection to the new Global Gateway Park industrial estate on Tuesday - but it's not yet clear when the rail connection will open. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A major freight hub planned for Tamworth is facing further delay with contractual negotiations between the parties delaying the multi million dollar project.

