The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
News

'There will not be a department': critical childcare workers protest broken system

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated May 8 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 5:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PSA regional organiser for the North West region Stephen Mears and New England child protection caseworkers protest staff shortages. Picture by Gareth Gardner
PSA regional organiser for the North West region Stephen Mears and New England child protection caseworkers protest staff shortages. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The New England region is one of the worst in the state for child protection caseworkers, with one in every five job vacancies left unfilled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.