'There will not be a department': critical childcare workers protest broken system

The New England region is one of the worst in the state for child protection caseworkers, with one in every five job vacancies left unfilled.
Caseworkers are suffering from severe burnout because of staff shortages, which is resulting in one in two leaving their position within the first two years.
Child protection caseworkers across the New England region joined a statewide protest on Wednesday, May 8, walking off the job.
They're calling on the government to employ an additional 500 caseworkers to stop kids falling through the cracks.
They also want an immediate pay rise and the de-priviatisation of the out-of-home care system.
PSA regional organiser for the North West Stephen Mears, said more children will be at risk if the issues are not addressed.
"Childcare protection in the state is at a crisis point," he told the Leader.
"Many of the members I deal with on a regular basis; some will never ever come back to work they are that broken."
PSA General Secretary Stewart Little said NSW Premier Chris Minns needs to intervene, before it is to late.
"The most vulnerable children in the New England district are at risk of serious harm, or even worse, because child protection caseworkers are chronically understaffed and exhausted," Mr Little said.
"Child protection workers are now concerned that by exposing vulnerable children to a broken system they may suffer even more harm."
Mr Mears said caseworkers are only seeing 15 per cent of young people who are at risk of serious harm.
"The staffing number shortages across the state are unbelievable, but we are seeing this region [New England], we have a 22 per cent staff shortage," Mr Mears said.
"But that doesn't include people who are off on workers' compensation, long-term sick leave, or secondment into other positions. I get that those figures are well above 40 per cent."
Mr Mears said the average caseworker regularly exceeds the normal 140 hours across a four week period, by 30 to 40 hours.
"They are not being given flex time to rest and recover because they get called back in," he said.
"I have seen people's work plan hours exceed 200 hours and there are either no managers to adjust that work with them, or they can't keep work rates down.
"The kids have to be seen and we understand that, but they will not be seen if hundreds of caseworkers are going on worker compensation.
"If the department cannot support the staff, then they cannot support the kids.
"If we lose more and more staff as they walk out the door at incredibly high rates. And not recruiting or retaining staff we have left, then there will be no department left."
Mr Mears said the PSA will consider further action if the state government does not address the growing problem.
