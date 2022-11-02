The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council and Qube reach contractual agreement on construction of Tamworth Intermodal Freight Facility

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated November 2 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:30am
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson inspect the site. Picture by Peter Hardin

AFTER months of delays, council has finalised lengthy negotiations with a national logistics company to put a major freight hub planned for Tamworth back on track.

