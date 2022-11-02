AFTER months of delays, council has finalised lengthy negotiations with a national logistics company to put a major freight hub planned for Tamworth back on track.
Tamworth Regional Council has signed a contract for logistics company Qube to construct and operate the Intermodal Freight Facility on Goddard Lane at Westdale, adjacent to the rail corridor.
First announced in 2015, the intermodal hub was due to open this year but was held up due to lengthy contractual negotiations.
Now, work can start "immediately" according to Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, who said the company has a contractor "ready to go".
"We met those [contractual] conditions yesterday and we're in a place now where we can pretty much start straight away," he said.
"It's just a matter of when [the contractor] can get the equipment onto the site. I believe it will be about a six-month build. So we will see this up and operational by mid-2023."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson inspected the site, which will connect to a $35.4 million intermodal rail line funded by the NSW government.
Mr Farraway said a freight forum held in Tamworth on Tuesday highlighted the important role the city can play in getting freight from paddock to port.
"That is exactly how Tamworth will continue to grow, it will be one of the largest freight hubs in regional NSW," he said.
Mr Anderson said "developers have been circling" and knocking on Tamworth's door, but they've been waiting for the key to unlock their transport options before making the move.
"This is the key," he said. "Tamworth is one of the fastest growing regional inland cities in the country, and this facility is about getting freight back on rail.
"Positive discussions are happening about increasing container freight out of the Port of Newcastle, so it makes sense."
And it won't just be traditional freight - council has been in discussions with an interested party wanting to move recycled waste through the facility, Cr Webb said.
Qube's director John Digney said the announcement followed an "extended but necessary" period of negotiations.
He said this was due to "disruptions from COVID-19, significant supply chain impacts and inflationary pressures".
Construction of the intermodal facility is expected to cost $8 million, funded by Qube.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
