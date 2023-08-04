THE PRICE Tamworth council is willing to pay for a brand new aquatic centre has been reeled in to try and keep its head above water.
The budget for a new multi-million dollar aquatic, sport and health centre has been reduced by $17 million.
A report is set to go before councillors on Tuesday detailing the smaller budget, the plans for the centre, and the proposed location.
The new pool was originally floated as a $62 million dollar project, but the report states council is now working with a $45 million dollar budget.
The original costing would have seen council contribute $47 million which has now been dubbed unrealistic.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the new budget was more "realistic" and achievable".
"Everything we do depends on money," he said.
"It depends on grant money and funding sources that we can gain."
Within the $45 million budget, council has already received $15 million from the state government, and has submitted an application for the same amount from the federal government.
Cr Webb wouldn't say he was confident the council would secure the cash, but he was "hopeful".
"I'm hoping we will get there, but you never stay too confident on these things when you're dealing with government," he said.
Council has been encouraged to dive into a $45 million dollar option, which would include a 50 metre indoor pool, and a smaller warm water pool.
The 50 metre pool will include a moveable boom and floor to allow the pool to be split in half, and adjusted to different depths.
A gym, cafe, and allied health consulting rooms would also be included.
The report also includes $60 and $30 million options, which will be presented to the council.
Cr Webb confirmed to the Leader the plan still stood that the town pool, on Kable Avenue, will not close, or be turned into the proposed 'Adventure Pool', until the new aquatic facility is built.
He said locals should expect the popular CBD swimming spot to be open this coming summer season.
Six different location options for the new aquatic centre have been proposed after community consultation was held last year.
The prime spot council is eyeing off is located off Jack Smyth Drive, and west of the hockey fields.
The site will allow for increased car parking spaces, and "resolves concerns from AELEC users", according to the report.
It also allows for the facility to be expanded into the future.
A proposed future stadium, which will include warm up fields, cricket nets, player rooms and grandstand seating, cannot be built at the recommended location, but an option has been offered to build the facility at a future recreation precinct in Moore Creek.
But, the report states a smaller field could be built in lieu of the "fully fledged" stadium.
Councillors will also vote about whether or not to allocate $250,000 from the Regional Development Fund to allow a design tender to be awarded.
