The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth council eyes off new plans and site for aquatic centre

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 4 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed location, off Jack Smyth Drive, is west of the hockey centre. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council
The proposed location, off Jack Smyth Drive, is west of the hockey centre. Picture by Tamworth Regional Council

THE PRICE Tamworth council is willing to pay for a brand new aquatic centre has been reeled in to try and keep its head above water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.