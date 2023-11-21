The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Uralla vet Jo Hoad says it has been a challenge with staff shortages

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uralla Vet clinic owner Jo Hoad (left) with new grad Olivia Riley (right) and patient 'Nellie'.
Uralla Vet clinic owner Jo Hoad (left) with new grad Olivia Riley (right) and patient 'Nellie'.

In some ways, the waiting rooms of veterinary hospitals closely resemble those of general practitioner clinics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help