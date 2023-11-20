The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Tamworth council gets biggest rate peg from IPART yet at 4.9 per cent

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 21 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has granted Tamworth Regional Council its highest rate peg in living memory at 4.9 per cent as the local government struggles to meet costs from high inflation. Picture file
The NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has granted Tamworth Regional Council its highest rate peg in living memory at 4.9 per cent as the local government struggles to meet costs from high inflation. Picture file

Tamworth ratepayers will likely be hit with a hefty rate hike next financial year, regardless of whether the city's council moves forward on a plan to apply for an even bigger increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.