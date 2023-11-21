The monthly Country Music Jam, held at the Oxley Bowling Club, is rapidly making a name for itself as one of Tamworth's most popular "walk-up" events for country music performers.
The most recent event, held on Sunday, November 19, drew more then 70 country music fans from across the Tamworth district and further afield, with people and performers attending from Maitland, Scone and Werris Creek to the south, and Gunnedah to the west.
Organiser Chez Paul instigated the monthly sessions in May 2023, because "we wanted a walk-up event that catered for country music fans, in the country music capital".
"All walk-up artists are welcome, and the day is designed for musicians, artists, singers and the audience," Ms Paul said.
This month's session featured a "first" in the shape of a musical skit of the Boney M classic, The Rivers of Babylon, with Ms Paul on lead vocals supported by dancers Chrissy Watson and Marie Cox (from Tamworth's Locomotive Line Dancers' group), and Janelle Oxenberg on guitar and providing harmonies.
On the day, the band featured Daly Croft on lead guitar, Dave Alexander on bass guitar, and Reece Blinman and Ken Grills on drums.
The event was emceed by Johnny Grills, and also featured an exhibition by the Locomotive Line Dancers.
The Country Music Jam will feature a Christmas theme for the December 17 meeting.
