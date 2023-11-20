Rising star Max Jackson is the new face of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
The announcement of the Golden Guitar nominee as ambassador marks a new era in the festival's history and an opportunity for Ms Jackson, who said she is excited to be able to nurture younger artists and help draw in a younger fan base for the festival.
"It is really important for me because other young artists and myself are the future of country music," she said.
"But I'm also coming at this as a fan. I look up to so many of the biggest country music artists."
The 42nd Toyota Star Maker winner said the festival had "changed her life", so she is "honoured" to be able to give something back.
"Tamworth has quite literally changed my life many, many times for the better. When I was a little girl, my parents brought me here, and I found what I wanted to be when I grew up, and that is a country music singer," she said.
"Then I went onto buying my first guitar, then onto Tamworth, where I joined some country music competitions; I even did the country music academy.
"It just means the world to be announced as the Tamworth Country Music ambassador."
Ms Jackson said her focus will be on creating social media content about the festival, helping to boost the event more into the mainstream.
"In the lead-up, I'll be talking about the festival across all social media and then throughout the festival I'll be in Peel Street, down in the park, and I'll be doing all the things," she said.
"I'll be out there with the fans talking to them, making content with them, and showcasing it for everyone else to see."
Manager of the country music festival for Tamworth Regional Council (TRC), Barry Harley, said Ms Jackson is the living embodiment of the Tamworth music industry.
"She started coming here as a fan; she did the talent searches and did the Toyota Star Maker and won that. And now she is signed to a label. She has done the full run," he said.
The partnership between the council and Max Jackson will run until the end of 2025.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.