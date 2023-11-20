Now in its eighth year, the Currabubula Boutique Market is only getting bigger and better.
More than 70 brand-new market stalls will join the 180 businesses showcasing their products at this year's Christmas event to be held on Sunday, December 3.
All of the money raised on the day will go straight to supporting the local school and preschool.
This year there will also be some extra activities for children, including a petting zoo, Christmas craft, sensory play, face-painting and local entertainer Jurassic Jack.
Market stall holders are coming from all over regional NSW. There will also be live music, a big variety of food stalls for both morning tea and lunch, mega raffles and tastings from an award-winning distilling company from the Northern Rivers.
"We have been overwhelmed with interest from new market business for our event this year," Currabubula P&C President Mrs Angela Bradberry said.
"No matter how many times you might have visited our event, you will definitely enjoy something new at our market in December."
Mrs Bradberry said the event receives strong support from the local community.
"We have also been provided funding support from Liverpool Plains Shire Council through their Community Funds program which is going to be put to good use on shade structures for the event," she said.
The market will run from 8am to 1pm at the Currabubula Recreation Ground.
Entry is by gold coin donation. More details can be found at the Currabubula Boutique Market Facebook page.
