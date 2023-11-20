Rider dies six days after being critically injured in crash

A motorcycle rider, who was critically injured when he crashed his bike last week, has died in hospital.
Police had been conducting patrols at about 2pm on Monday November 13, when they came upon a motorbike rider with critical injuries on Kenny Drive, West Tamworth.
The injured man was treated at the scene by police and NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Police say inquiries have revealed the 31-year-old had been riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Kenny Drive when he lost control and crashed.
There were no other vehicles involved.
Police were notified on Sunday that the man had passed away in hospital, six days after the crash.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and have appealed for any witnesses to contact them or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report is now being prepared for the Coroner.
