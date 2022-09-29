The Northern Daily Leader
IPART sets Tamworth Regional Council's rate peg at 3.7 per cent for 2023/24

Updated September 29 2022 - 7:07am, first published 6:30am
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said the rate peg doesn't recognise the sky high costs councils are facing. Picture by Gareth Gardner

HOME owners in Tamworth could be hit with the biggest rate hike in years next financial year, as councils battle high inflation.

