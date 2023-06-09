On June 11, 1993, the American blockbuster Jurassic Park took theatres everywhere by storm.
Decades later, local Tamworth superfan Byron Phillips has the perfect way to celebrate the classic movie's 30th anniversary.
Mr Phillips has spent the last 15 years building his dream car 'Rex,' and just five months ago found a way to turn it into his own small business by hiring it out for weddings and birthdays.
"Literally in a week I became a company, because you need insurance to do events and parties," he said.
And Mr Phillips isn't the only one celebrating 'Jurassic June', with LEGO putting out a new line of Jurassic sets.
The movie "65 million years in the making" was the highest-grossing film worldwide for six years before being supplanted by Titanic in 1997.
Mr Phillips said seeing the film changed his world.
"It came out when I was in high school and I think I saw it at least six times," he said.
"I thought what if I could do my own tribute to the movie and make it functional."
Mr Phillips said the best part of having the Jurassic Jeep is seeing how people react to it, especially his son Anthony.
"Anthony has Down Syndrome, so a lot of his communication is interpretive, but he can say 'Dad's Jeep,' so it's become like a marker for him to see and think 'Dad's nearby, don't worry, don't panic,'" he said.
Mr Phillips has taken the Jeep to several charity events including a multicultural children's festival in Campbelltown and Minerama in Glen Innes.
His company, Jurassic Wheels, was also recently registered with Make a Wish foundation to keep bringing smiles to kids' faces across the region.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
