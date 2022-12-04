WITH the largest stall line-up in the events' history, it's no surprise the Currabubula Boutique Christmas Market also attracted the biggest crowd organisers have ever seen.
More than 5000 people attended the market on Sunday in search for the perfect hand-made gift for the festive season, a tasty treat or a spot of live music in the sun.
With more than 170 stalls on offer for shoppers, Currabubula parents and citizens association (P&C) vice president Veronica Filby said the markets were a "massive day".
"It's been fantastic," she said.
"We've had beautiful crowds and stallholders selling amazing products.
"We've had lots of families come and people from all over."
Stallholders travelled from across the region, with some even crossing the border from Queensland to take part in the markets.
The market raised more than $13,000 for the Currabubula school and pre-school.
Ms Filby told the Leader the money would predominately go towards subsidising school excursions to make sure students had every opportunity to learn no matter where they live.
Tess Kelly
