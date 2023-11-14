Police are appealing for anyone with who may have witnessed a motorcycle crash in West Tamworth on Monday to contact them.
A motorcycle rider was treated at the scene of the crash in West Tamworth before being flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital for treatment.
At about 2pm on Monday, November 13, officers attached to State Crime Command's Raptor Squad were conducting patrols in Tamworth, when they located a motorcycle rider with serious head injuries on Kenny Drive.
Police rendered assistance to the injured man before NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and the man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
Police have established the 31-year-old man had been riding a Kawasaki motorcycle on Kenny Drive when he lost control and crashed. No other vehicles were involved.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and are calling for any witnesses, or anyone with information or dashcam footage to call contact them or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
