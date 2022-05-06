MANILLA has turned the tap on a brand new water treatment plant with construction on the water supply upgrade now complete.
It's said the upgrades will provide the town with water from both the Namoi and Manilla rivers, resulting in greater flexibility and water security for residents.
Advertisement
Tamworth MP and Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the new plant would be critical in securing a clean and reliable supply of water for the town.
"The Namoi has sustained the Manilla community for decades with the existing pump station being in operation since 1933," Mr Anderson said.
READ ALSO:
The project, costing more than $19 million, included the construction of the new water treatment plant on Reservoir Road and a new pump station and intake on the Manilla River and Namoi River with pipelines built from each intake to the new plant.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said with the project completed residents could expect water security well into the future.
"We recognised the need for upgrades and securing water supplies, which was further highlighted by the recent drought," Cr Webb said.
"We expect that the water supply upgrade will be of great value, not only to residents of Manilla and surrounds, but also to people considering relocating to the area."
The new state-of-the-art water plant will treat about 1.1 megalitres of water per day to meet the consumption needs of the town, but has the capacity to produce 3.5 megalitres a day.
Funding for the project came from Tamworth Regional Council and the state government's 'Restart NSW's Safe and Secure Water' program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.