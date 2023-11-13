The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Obituary

Lady Mayoress was a community-minded 'Tamworth girl'

By Emma Downey
November 14 2023 - 5:45am
(Hazel McKellar) called herself 'a Tamworth girl', and the town and its community became her life.

- Step-daughter, Jan Brady
Norman and Hazel McKellar, pictured at Government House in Sydney on the occasion of Mr McKellar being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1977. Picture supplied
Norman and Hazel McKellar, pictured at Government House in Sydney on the occasion of Mr McKellar being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1977. Picture supplied

Hazel Joan McKellar (nee Peters) will be remembered as a calm rock who never panicked over anything and gave good, straight-forward advice when it was sought.

