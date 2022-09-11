Residents of Tamworth got a chance to see inside the city's past on the weekend, for the first time in five years.
Tamworth's oldest building, the historic Calala Cottage, opened to the public for the first time since 2017 on Sunday.
Historical Society president Jennifer Porter said the group spend weekends doing maintenance on the place.
Typically they hold an open day for the century-and-a-half year old building complex every second year. It was held off in 2020 due to COVID-19.
"It's a very significant building to Tamworth's history because it was built in 1875 for Tamworth's first mayor, Philip Gidley King, and it's important that we preserve it," she said.
From shearing sheep to old-fashioned school lessons, hundreds of locals learned what the old days were like at the Sunday event.
Mrs Porter said preserving the physical structure was a vital part of allowing that education to happen.
"We bring children through, and they get to see what a loungeroom is like [with] no TV, no computer. They've got no idea on how people live before unless you preserve and you can actually show them, because children these days are very visual. So without that visual, they just have no understanding," she said.
