It's the little, random acts of kindness that can make somebody's day - a friendly smile, opening a door for that person with both hands full, or helping another direct a fully-loaded trolley which seems to have a mind of its own.
Kindness is free is the message on World Kindness Day.
In the spirit of World Kindness Day, November 13, Tamworth Family Support Services (TFSS) and Joblink Plus collaborated to offer free coffee from The Deck Cafe in Viaduct Park.
TFSS community development worker Bec Butler said the day was all about "paying it forward," and "having it spread", and had been promoted on TFSS's social media pages.
"It costs nothing to be kind to somebody, reminding them people do care," she said.
"Today was a little gesture we're hoping starts a conversation about kindness and TFSS in the community.
"Kindness is about supporting people, because every act - large or small - plays a part," she said.
Among the barista's working at a rapid pace behind the counter at The Deck cafe today was Kobe Hunt, who has just completed his Higher School Certificate at Peel High School.
The Deck Cafe is a Joblink Plus social enterprise business, and where Kobe completed a school-based apprenticeship in hospitality.
READ ALSO:
Kobe, who has chosen to continue in his role at The Deck, said more than 100 coffees had been served by about 10.30am.
"Today is all about showing there is still kindness in the world," he said.
"Days like today are great for spreading the word about love and hope ... but it's been tough working through it," Mr Hunt said.
"The word is out because we're seeing a lot of new faces here today."
Ms Butler said this was the second time TFSS had taken part in World Kindness Day.
"There is so much going on in the world today, here and overseas, and today was a chance to be kind to each other," she said.
"We've had a number of people come up to talk to us about TFSS and ask for referrals ... we want to build trust within the community.
"It's important to show people how we can make a difference within the community - a little kindness and a free coffee can go a long way, and we've taken a lot of orders today," she said.
Ms Butler estimated more than 200 coffees would be served from The Deck on Monday, which the demand expected to slow through the afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.