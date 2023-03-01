The Capital Country Music Association took the lead in Country Music promotion from the Modern Country Music Association after the latter had a Music Talent Quest and Jamboree in the Tamworth Town Hall on January 24, with an audience of over 1000 : // One of Tamworth's best individual sporting performances came when local 16-y-o cyclist Leone Roach broke her own World Record for the distance covered in one hour - achieving 52.1 km on January 25 : // On February 26 girls from 8 to 21-y-o were admitted for the first time to the Tamworth Police & Citizens Boys Club, with up to 400 girls attending on the first night : // Twice weekly garbage collections were introduced by Tamworth City Council on March 2, the collected garbage deposited in the Council Dump on the eastern side of Forest Road : // The first reported case of illegal marihuana use came on March 9, virtually the start of recorded illegal drug use in Tamworth : // Oxley High School established an Air Cadet Corps, with 60 pupils involved in the first parade of Air Training Corps No. 10 Flight at the school on March 15 : // Seven new soccer grounds were opened up, to become known as Federation Park, adjacent to the Tamworth Racecourse : // The buildings associated with the Riverside sporting fields came into use - today's Cricket House and a nearby amenities block : // A Vampire Jet was erected on the edge today's 'Hands of Fame Park' near the Peel River Bridge as part of the Captain Cook Bicentennial celebrations (1770 - 1970) : // Work got underway on the construction of Endeavour Drive at the top of Brisbane St, to recognise the Captain Cook Bi-Centenary (1770-1970). The road linked the town to the Oxley Reserve, located within the Wentworth Mounds (SEE PHOTO) : // North Tamworth Rotary Club commenced on May 20 with 28 members : // Tamworth Base Hospital came under stress with a significant influenza outbreak, despite having a bed capacity of 262 and 225 on its nursing staff, the largest hospital of its kind in the State. A total of 8500 in-patients and 12500 out-patients were treated during the year, increasing the need for a new wing : // Locally based East-West Airlines continued to prosper, having carried 282 725 passengers and 2000 tonnes of air freight in the 1969/70 financial year : // Another Agricultural Field Day was held in September on a 4th Field Day site which included over $ 1 million worth of machinery displayed by over 70 exhibitors : // On September 30 T.J.Treloar established Treloar's Fashion Centre at the corner of Brisbane & Peel St, known locally as "Treloar's Corner" : // During the year the Johnston St Tamworth Institute for Boys, which opened in 1948, reached its maximum enrolment of 22, with 65 boys passing through the Institute during the year, with the average stay of residents being 4 1/2 months : // The soon-to- become- famous Evonne Goolagong was invited to Tamworth by Tennis Club President Bob Bourke to compete in the NSW Hardcourt Championships, where she won the Women's Singles Championship, going on to win her first Wimbledon title 6 months later : // Hillvue Public School was opened on October 31 by the Hon. W.A.Chaffey M.P., with Harry Rogers the Principal and 8 teachers with over 260 pupils. Unfortunately the advent of COVID prevented a 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2020 (with Yours Truly having prepared a School History !) : // The first stage of the new St Edward's Primary School location, now within the Primary department on Hillvue Road, was opened on November 1 by the Most Rev. Dr James Freeman, Bishop of Armidale : // Tamworth High School Golden Jubilee Celebration took place, including the opening of a new Resource Centre on November 1 : // A new centre for pathology work was opened on November 2 at Tamworth Base Hospital , servicing 21 hospitals in North West/New England, one of only 3 pathology laboratories in NSW : // The Tamworth & New England Trotting Club was formed at a meeting on November 19, with around 60 in attendance. The first race meeting was then held at the Showground track on March 13, 1971 with around 3000 in attendance : // Tamworth Agricultural Research Station staff employees had grown to 67, with considerable research in wheat and wool quality research : // Tamworth Technical College had grown to offering 42 courses, with the enrolment having grown from 168 in 1938 to 1340, which included 290 trade apprentices : // Fielders pig industry had grown to accommodating about 10 000 pigs, 3rd in the State behind Scone and Young. About 800 breeding sows at its Calala piggery were later transferred to its "Woodlands" property near Kootingal : // With Tamworth 's water needs rapidly outgrowing its supply, plans began to construct a dam on the Peel River at Bowling Alley Point, the dam to be named Chaffey Dam after the strong dam proponents Frank Chaffey & Bill Chaffey : // Two small schools in the upper Peel Valley were closed on December 17 - Bowling Alley Point (101 years) and Hanging Rock (96 years) : // With a population of 24 500, Tamworth had 12 hotels, one for every 2042 people - these being Albert, Central, Court House, Family, Good Companions, Imperial, Locomotive, Post Office, Tattersalls, Town Talk, Tudor & Walls. Interestingly, in 1878, when the population was 3500, there were 35 hotels, one for every 100 people :