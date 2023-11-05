Almost a year on from one of the greatest moments of his young life, Jordan Lewington radiated maturity beneath a leaden sky.
It was at No. 1 Oval in December last year that the 16-year-old Redbacks off-spinner made his first-grade debut. He has never been happier than he was at that moment.
The occasion was something "you keep thinking about", Lewington said after finishing with 1-46 off 12 overs on day one of a clash against City United at No. 1 Oval on Saturday, November 4.
He felt "pretty good" about his cricket development since then, he said, adding: "Not as nervous, or anything like that."
"One hundred per cent," he replied when asked if he had matured. "It's just all coming."
The year 10 Farrer student regards cricket, and life in general, as presenting "little steps" that he must negotiate.
Or, in other words, he said he was "just taking things as they come", adding that he had a "really open mindset".
"And a pro-active one as well. You know, think on the spot. And if something goes wrong, you don't put your head down, you keep going."
That process was made easier, Lewington said, because of his support network - including at Norths.
"You will make mistakes, and they all get behind you and push you through it," he said of a club that has always been at the forefront of his world.
He grew up watching his father, Don, playing for Norths; while his elder brother, Harry, also plays first grade for the Redbacks.
"Plenty," he said when asked what he owed his parent including his mother, Georgie, adding: "Everything I do, I owe to them. Because what they do for me, you just can't beat that."
"Oh, easy question ...," Don said as he waited to drive his boy home, when the youngster was asked who he most admired in life - the remainder of the quip made indecipherable by the wind's howl.
"There's not one to name," Lewington said, adding that he admired "plenty of people".
Emitting a laid-back country air, the teen said he tried "not to be too unhappy about many things" - although seeing "someone else struggling" was a downer.
At Campbelltown last week, Lewington was on a high after being named North West's best player at the CHS boys cricket championships.
"You didn't hear that from me," Don said in a text after alerting the Leader to that fact.
At No. 1 Oval, third-placed City United declared on 8-261 after winning the toss in the round four clash. Norths are yet to start their innings.
