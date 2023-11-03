The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Satire

SATIRE | Unlikely bid for Jarome Luai's signature

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 3 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panthers star Jarome Luai is one of the hottest commodities in the game. Picture by NRL Imagery
Panthers star Jarome Luai is one of the hottest commodities in the game. Picture by NRL Imagery

It was so unreal it was surreal. And it resulted in me spitting my Froot Loops back into the bowl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.