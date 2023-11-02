Desperate to remove himself from a destructive environment, Callum Maughan had two choices.
The 23-year-old could leave his hometown of Newcastle, where bad influences prevail, and return to a place he associates with the happiest time of his life.
Tasmania, where his family had lived on a dairy farm before relocating to Newcastle when he was a boy so his mother could receive mental-illness treatment, was calling.
Or Maughan could move to Tamworth, a city unfamiliar to him but brought into sharp focus because his friend hails from there.
A third option, the army, was taken away from him because of his own mental-health issues, which had led to substance abuse and mixing with "a bad crowd".
Maughan, who is also known as Cal Tate, chose Tamworth - his home since early this year. The move had been "a massive culture change" for him, he said.
The scaffolder was speaking from Bicentennial Park. His left eyebrow had been stylishly marked by a razor, his sharp haircut overlooking a handsome face, designer stubble and arm tattoos, including one on his left arm that says "wing ridden angel".
Ultimately, Maughan said he chose Tamworth "to try something new" while staying pretty close to his family.
"I just wanted to get out of the rat race of Newcastle at the time," he said. "I was involved with a bad crowd. And I was getting myself into a bit of mischief, drinking most weekends and nights.
"So I was like, 'I've gotta get out of this, it's gonna damage me a bit'. So yeah, it worked - coming out here."
Maughan suffers form severe depression anxiety, and complex PTSD. His mental health battle, he said, was an "everyday thing" for him.
"I've beaten addiction, I've fallen back into it, just keep coming in and out of it, and eventually I've come on top of it now."
Key to Maughan's improved state of mind has been Tamworth FC, whom he played for this year as their first-grade keeper.
"They've pulled some strings for me," he said. "They've helped me out with certain things, and really been there for me."
FC coach Robert Jeffrey, Maughan continued, had been his "No. 1 supporter".
"He's just helped me push myself into that quitting everything [substance wise], and getting my head around everything again - just getting on top of my mental health."
... that was quite a big shock for me.
Maughan was named Tamworth FC's players' player this season. The gong was unexpected.
"One, a goalkeeper doesn't really receive it [normally]," he said. "And two, for someone to do it in their first year as well ... that was quite a big shock for me."
