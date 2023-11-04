Sam Holmes intends to put his mind to good use.
Inspired by his love of the detective genre in movies and TV, and his love of solving puzzles, the recent high school graduate wants to become a police officer and, eventually, a detective.
Who says TV rots the brain?
Bedecked in an aged cricket cap to rival the one worn by former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh, Holmes detailed what he hopes is his destiny, after day one of a clash between his City United and North Tamworth at No. 1 Oval.
"I've just always wanted to become a detective," he said, adding: "I've always loved solving things and stuff [the Rubik's cube, puzzles] ... Challenge my brain a bit."
That mindset could also be employed in cricket, Holmes said, like when it was a hot day and he needed "to stay mentally focused".
Born in Rockhampton in Central Queensland, the teen's family moved to Sydney and then to Tamworth about 10 years ago.
Before the 17-year-old, a Calrossy alumnus, activates his policing dream, he will spend a gap year in the army.
"I had a cousin that was in the army, so it's just something different [to do]," he said, adding that he would do the army's gap-year program, which included basic training.
In his first full season in the premier grade, Holmes made 18 batting at No. 3 on Saturday, November 4, as third-placed City United declared on 8-261 after winning the toss in the round four clash.
Liam [Rodgers] and Az [Baker] got off to a great start ...
Young opener Liam Rodgers top-scored with 61, while Cal Henry (48), Aaron Baker (42), Tom Fitzgerald (37) and skipper Tait Jordan (30) also played key roles in the healthy total.
The wickets were spread around, with off-spinner Michael Rixon the best (2-20 off six overs).
Jordan declared late in the day, hoping to get a crack at the fourth-placed Redbacks' batsmen, but the weather turned nasty and that didn't happen.
Holmes said: "Liam [Rodgers] and Az [Baker] got off to a great start, which helped to build the innings, and everyone just went from there; everyone just really chipped in with their batting, so it was really good."
