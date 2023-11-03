The final piece of the puzzle has been fitted to the Changing Places facility in Tamworth's CBD.
People needing to access the facility in Bicentennial Park can now also get out of their vehicles under a specially built shelter.
"Now we've got a hub a shelter for buses and transport to come into where people can actually [get out] from their vehicles, they can stay out of the weather, prepare themselves to go over to the Changing Places," TRC mayor Russell Webb said.
"This is great news for Tamworth to have this facility finally completed.
"I mean this is something we've been waiting for and working on for a long long time. It's taken quiet a few years to get this off the ground, but its one of those facilities that Tamworth can now proudly boast that it's got - not every community's got a facility that's anywhere near this - like this - it's just a great facility for those in need."
The facility has a ceiling track hoist, an adult change table, and shower.
And just a short distance from the CBD, it makes a day trip to the city for people with a disability, more achievable and comfortable.
"This has been funded through state and federal government $250,000 through the state government and $90,000 through the LRCI [Federal government] funding which is the local roads and community funding," Cr Webb said.
"And of course council have worked very hard to try and make this facility what it is today.
"It's just another thing that Tamworth's got now to be able to attract people to come to our CBD."
The project was undertaken in close consultation with the region's disability groups and services, to ensure it was what they needed.
"So everyone's had some input, everyone's been listened to," Cr Webb said.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said he is also very happy with the outcome for the city.
"This is a fantastic initiative that came about because there was a need," he said.
"We had community groups come to us a number of years ago to say that there was a problem when people were coming into the city and the CBD in particular, looking for a place to get changed, looking for a place to get ready to go into the city .. they needed a place to be comfortable as well, so hence Changing Places came about."
Access to the Changing Places facility is tightly controlled, to avoid problems with vandalism.
Anyone needing to use the facility must have a special key.
For those not already in possession of an MLAK key, these can be ordered at https://masterlocksmiths.com.au/mlak/
The key can be purchased by people with disabilities, their carers, assistants and support workers, and Changing Places facility owners.
"I'm encouraging any disability group, anybody that would use this facility, please contact council so that you can be prepared and get access," Mr Anderson said.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.