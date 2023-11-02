Electricity - for many of us it is a simple on and off switch we take for granted until an expected blackout.
In a world where the glow of electric lights has become an everyday occurrence, it's easy to overlook the significance of that first flicker of illumination.
This year, as we mark 135 years of being the First City of Light, Tamworth is inviting schools and residents to come together and celebrate this remarkable achievement.
Tamworth's claim to fame as the pioneer of municipally funded electric street lighting in the Southern Hemisphere is a source of great pride for our community.
This achievement, 15 years ahead of Sydney, is a testament to the forward-thinking vision of our city leaders.
On that historic day in 1888, the new Mayoress Elizabeth Piper illuminated a total of 13 1/2 miles (21 1/2 kilometres) of streets with electric light, changing the way we see and navigate our city.
To commemorate this significant milestone, the Powerstation Museum, Innovation Studio, and Tamworth Regional Council's Sustainability team have come together to organise a day [Thursday, November 9 ] filled with activities centred around the themes of electricity.
Students from schools across the Tamworth region are invited to participate in these events, gaining insight into the history and impact of electric street lighting and can still book in by calling Naomi Blakey on 02 6767 5227.
From 3pm, the public is invited to join us at the Powerstation Museum and witness the mighty John Fowler Steam Engines in action, learn more about our city's history with electricity, and celebrate the remarkable journey that began 135 years ago.
These magnificent machines once provided invaluable power to our city and played a crucial role in the development of Tamworth's electric infrastructure.
For those eager to delve deeper into Tamworth's electrifying history, the Powerstation Museum offers guided tours.
This is a chance to explore the rich history and progress that Tamworth has experienced since becoming the First City of Light.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.