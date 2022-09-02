PEOPLE with disabilities and the elderly have been given the keys to more freedom, with a purpose built toilet and change facility opening in the heart of the city.
The certified changing places facility in Bicentennial Park has come off the back of a six-year push by local community groups and advocates.
Advertisement
It will give dignity back to the disabled, chair of Tamworth council's disability access working group, Helen Tickle, said.
"It will change the way that those with a disability and their carers can access services and it paves the way for them to spend more time in our CBD, enjoy themselves and go to the park," she said.
"It has lot of regional benefits for people from outside our community being able to come to Tamworth, stay longer and enjoy themselves."
The space has been purpose built with a ceiling track hoist, adult change table, a shower and a nearby parking bay and transport hub to assist with the loading and unloading of wheelchairs.
READ ALSO:
It's infrastructure that's desperately needed and will be used by many, Northcott disability support worker Fiona Sing said.
"It gives us more freedom and we don't need to be embarrassed," she said.
"I feel very blessed that we've got it and the government and council has worked together to bring more services and equipment for our town."
The project was funded through $625,000 from the federal government, and $252,150 in funding will come from the NSW government to construct a shelter and shade for the nearby Accessible Transport Hub.
New England MP Barnaby Joyce said while it might be one of the most expensive toilets in the New England, it's worth every cent.
"It's the people that make a city great, and this facility is about treating those people with respect and dignity," he said.
"Now, when people come to Tamworth for the country music festival we have something to look after them, it's more than what it seems."
The facility officially opens Monday, and the public can access it through an MLAK key, which can be ordered through the Master Locksmiths Association.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.