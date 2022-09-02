The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Changing Places Facility completed after long push from city's disability advocates and community

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
September 2 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PEOPLE with disabilities and the elderly have been given the keys to more freedom, with a purpose built toilet and change facility opening in the heart of the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.