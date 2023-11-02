It did not take long for Delika Boney's abundant sporting talent to become obvious.
In fact, as far as her mother, Liz, is concerned, it was almost instantly apparent.
"She picked [netball] up quite quickly," Liz said.
"Once she started kindy, she picked it up straight away, and then the following year they asked if it was okay to put her up in the year above."
Since then, Boney has been on a steady trajectory towards success - and 2023 was the best year of the 15-year-old's career so far.
This season marked Boney's first in the NIAS program, during which she and her parents travelled all over the state for her representative commitments.
It was at one such rep tournament, the Senior State Age Titles in June, that made it clear to her father, Harold, how far his daughter had come.
"She played the best game I'd ever seen her play over there," Harold said.
For her efforts throughout the year, Boney was named the Indigenous Athlete of the Year at the annual NIAS awards night in Armidale.
It was the first time the accolade had been presented, and meant a lot to Boney, who is of Gamilaroi descent through her father and a member of the Gomeroi Cuture Academy.
"I was just surprised, and nervous about getting the award," Boney said.
The teenager's connection to her Indigenous background is of great personal importance. She loves learning about her cultural language and dance traditions at the academy; so much so that she has even taught her mother some words and phrases.
According to a statement from NIAS, Boney earned her accolade for her "demonstrated speed and strength during both the Academy Games in Wagga Wagga and the Academy Challenge in Port Macquarie."
"Delika has shown remarkable ability to read the play as it unfolds during the game," the statement read.
Boney also represented the Tamworth Netball Association under 15s side during the season, and has been named in the NIAS netball 2023/24 squad.
But her biggest achievement of the year might be yet to come. She is fresh off a trial for the NSW under 17s team, to which she was invited after an impressive showing at the Senior State Age Titles. The trials, Boney said, were "tough".
"We got told what the coach was looking for," she said.
"I think we just got into it and felt the pressure a bit."
When asked if the trials got more competitive than most, Boney nodded with a wry grin. One senses that she relished the chance to prove herself.
