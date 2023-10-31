The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

CrossFit: Georgia Pryer on Down Under Championships and fitness in her future

By Zac Lowe
November 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Pryer feels readier mentally for this year's Down Under Championship than she has in the past. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Georgia Pryer feels readier mentally for this year's Down Under Championship than she has in the past. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Ever since she was young, Georgia Pryer has felt a calling to challenge herself physically.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.