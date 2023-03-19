Lying on his back as he fought off the remnants of a leg-cramp attack, young Callum Henry imbibed fluids and accepted the praise of fellow red-ball warriors.
The 19-year-old - a product of the conveyer belt that has produced Tamworth cricket talent for eons - had just finished an innings in which he showcased the end result of that time-tested process.
His patient 74 not out propelled City United to 7-241 on day one of their knockout final against Bective East at an oppressively hot No 1 Oval. A grand final showdown against North Tamworth awaits the winner of this season's sole semi-final.
Henry's innings - devoid of a boundary and inclusive of 39 runs in singles - was befitting of someone who was gritty enough to pursue a career on the land despite his city upbringing. The Carinya Christian School alumnus works on a cattle and crop property at Spring Ridge.
"So tractor-diving, cattle work - all the fun stuff," he said, adding: "I grew up wanting to do it. So, as soon as I finished school, I got into it - and I haven't looked back since."
"I'd prefer to be doing that than be in the city, which was another thing I was gonna do: give Sydney cricket a crack," he also said, adding that "a few" Sydney clubs had desired his signature.
Instead, he stayed in the region and chased his farm dream. "Which I don't regret at all," he said.
Henry's innings on Saturday was his best of the first-grade season, which he started late after breaking his arm in a State Challenge cricket trial in Coffs Harbour. He collided with a teammate in the field.
His previous highest score was 27. Because of his job, he does not get to many training sessions.
"[That is] probably why I haven't scored too many runs," he said, adding that he "made it a couple of times" to training last week.
Read also:
Henry said his innings on Saturday was "a bit of a grind" for a while.
"It's been a long season; I haven't scored a run all year," he said. "So it's good to get some in the semi."
"To bat 90 overs in the Tamworth first-grade comp is pretty good," he said of City's effort on Saturday. "And to score 240 in the first innings makes it pretty hard for them [Bective]."
Opener Aaron Baker (57) and No 5 Tom Fitzgerald (43) were City's other major contributors.
Nick Hird (2-37 off 17 overs) and Jye Paterson (2-40 off 18 overs) were the Bulls' most effective bowlers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.