The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Callum Henry shines with the bat as City United take control in knockout final

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Henry has overcome poor form, oppressive heat and the Bulls' bowling attack on a day he will long remember. Picture by Mark Bode

Lying on his back as he fought off the remnants of a leg-cramp attack, young Callum Henry imbibed fluids and accepted the praise of fellow red-ball warriors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.