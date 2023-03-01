The Northern Daily Leader
Goran Ellis' Tingira Street home invasion charges adjourned in Tamworth Local Court

By Breanna Chillingworth
March 2 2023 - 10:00am
The charges were adjourned in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday. Picture from file

Police have been given more time to gather the evidence against a Tamworth man charged with injuring a woman in a home invasion.

