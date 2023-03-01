Police have been given more time to gather the evidence against a Tamworth man charged with injuring a woman in a home invasion.
Goran Ellis, 26, is accused of confronting a 27-year-old woman in her Tingira Street home on the night of December 11, last year.
He allegedly threatened her with a machete before assaulting her and stealing cash.
Ellis is charged with aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence; armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was not required to enter pleas to the charges in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, when police were given extra time to compile the brief of evidence.
"No, Your Honour, we don't have a compliant brief," police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered the brief be served on the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS), which is representing Ellis, by the end of March.
Ellis made no bid for release in court and he will remain bail refused until the case returns to court in April.
The woman suffered a hand injury, police said at the time. They also claim two young children were home at the time but not injured.
Ellis was arrested two days after the incident in Johnson Street. He's been in custody since.
