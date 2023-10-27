I can recall speaking to Barnaby in June 2014 about the folly of State Government proposed electricity privatisation in front of his State colleague Kevin Anderson who unsurprisingly sat mute and a range of fellow councillors who largely identified as members of The Nationals and if not a member, completely partisan and compromised. Barnaby said "it (electricity privatisation) will be ok", why wouldn't it be, his government paid $1 billion "asset recycling" payments to bribe the States into privatising our electricity infrastructure no doubt on behalf of party donors, like one-time Nationals candidate for Dickson - Trevor St Baker, to which Baird, Stoner and their lackeys such as Kev Anderson obliged after the 2015 State election and flogged them all off. Of course, we had the poor example of the Telstra, Commonwealth bank and Qantas privatisations to remind us how pear-shaped important asset sales have gone. Despite a secure supply of coal, sun, wind, water and other resources such as the Unmentionable Uranium, we suffer record high electricity bills. A great own goal by Barnaby and Kevin, well done boys.