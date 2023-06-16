Power prices are going through the roof, reliability of supply is going through the floor and your money to pay for this is going overseas to foreign companies.
We can't compete in making the wind turbines or the solar panels, yet the countries that can, have not reduced power prices as promised, but they have certainly earned some coin flogging the renewable infrastructure off to us.
Cost of living is at the core of people's concerns today and anything that is connected to electricity costs is basically handed on to you in your shopping trolley.
No one delivers a live steer to your kitchen for you to eat. It is processed and that uses gas and electricity and that cost is passed on to you.
Now on this nave march to the impossible target of 82 per cent renewables by 2030, we are getting the chaotic intrusion of massive transmission lines over the New England.
I was greeted on returning home to a letter in an environmentally decomposing plastic bag attached with a wooden peg to my front gate.
It was a notification that I was now in the path of new transmission lines so that intermittent power can be magnified across our nation, to exacerbate even further our current situation on power cost and reliability.
No Government would dare build wind towers and associated transmission lines on the spare land at Middle Head, North Head in Sydney or have new transmission lines across Mosman. But apparently what is outrageous there is righteous here.
Minister Bowen is such an advocate for renewables but not for his electorate of McMahon in Sydney Penrith, Wetherall Park or Fairfield, there must be somewhere you could put at least one wind tower? Cowpasture Road sounds ideal!
Labor has taken away the capital expenditure, such as the Inland Rail and Dungowan Dam, and replaced it with transmission lines and wind towers.
The Labor government is so enthralled in the referendum on The Voice, climate policy and weaponising allegations of sexual assault rather than referring them to the police, as they should have, that they have left behind the issues which are at the forefront of people's minds; power prices, interest rates, food prices and rent.
But it is not all sad and frustrating.
This week awards were announced on the King's Birthday weekend that recognise those who do more than is ever asked of them for their community.
These are the actions and attitudes that make our nation the great country it is.
Every time you focus on the negative you also miss the positive.
The recipients, such as the Hon David Brownhill OAM of Quirindi, Terry Psarakis OAM of Tamworth, Pauline Carrigan OAM of Scone, Bill Heazlett OAM and Donald Murchie OAM of Walcha, are the people who have made the New England a better place and have been recognised for doing so in fields such as parliamentary service, sports, community services, local government and youth work.
They have gone far beyond what has been asked of them in their civic service. Congratulations and thank you.
