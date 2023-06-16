The Northern Daily Leader
Opinion | New England MP Barnaby Joyce says he's worried about power prices

By New England Mp, Barnaby Joyce
June 17 2023 - 7:00am
New England MP Barnaby Joyce.
Power prices are going through the roof, reliability of supply is going through the floor and your money to pay for this is going overseas to foreign companies.

