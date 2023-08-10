A contingent of high-profile Nationals party members came to Tamworth on Wednesday to shore up support for an ongoing pressure campaign to get the newly-elected state government to commit to funding regional infrastructure.
NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders stood alongside member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson and mayor Russell Webb to reiterate calls for NSW Labor to protect the Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF), which contributed almost $6 million to projects in the Tamworth electorate last year.
"We had another $90 million already set aside [in the fund] for round six. That should be rolling out right now to help regional communities. Instead, we've seen another pause, another review, and cut, cut, cut is what we're expecting from this Labor government," Mr Saunders said.
The funding program recently helped Tamworth council complete upgrades to some of the region's popular parks, including the Tamworth Mountain Bike Park and the Viaduct Skate Park.
Locals say grants like the SCCF are vital for supporting regional communities.
"It's so important for us to be able to apply for grants like that. We have an annual membership of $200 per member. We only get $20 of that, the rest is insurance," Tamworth Mountain Bikers treasurer Jeff Benson said.
In addition, the West Tamworth Bowling Club, Gunnedah PCYC, and Piallamore Recreation reserve each received more than $250,000 from the latest round of funding.
NSW Labor has given no indication whether cuts will be made, and has said the result of its review will be made known in September when the new government releases its first budget.
Mr Saunders said his concerns about the new government's lack of commitment stem from its decisions to cut the Active Kids Voucher Program and suspend new applications to the Regional Seniors Travel Card.
He also made multiple references to a comment the Minister for Regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, made in parliament last week, that the SCCF is "a mates' deal that the NSW Nationals have".
Mr Saunders said the minister's comment was "ludicrous," though similar allegations have been heard from the upper house.
The Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty was contacted for comment.
A NSW upper house probe found that 95 per cent of the fund was paid to councils in government-held or marginal electorates in the lead up to the 2019 NSW election, including $90 million into one council in Sydney's north.
Upper house committee members called it "a brazen pork-barrel scheme".
Tamworth's mayor and local MP joined Mr Saunders in calls to keep the fund going.
"If they want to re-badge it, that's fine, but keep that fund going because communities like ours cannot afford these wonderful facilities," Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said, gesturing to the recently done-up Viaduct Park.
"This is really important because where we're standing today was a result of a Stronger Country Communities grant ... it's so important to keep building this sort of infrastructure in regional NSW," Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
