The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jayden Luke Taylor sentenced in Tamworth court after fatal ute rollover at Borah Creek

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 19 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Luke Taylor was sentenced in Tamworth District Court after his passenger was killed in a fatal rollover near Manilla. Picture file
Jayden Luke Taylor was sentenced in Tamworth District Court after his passenger was killed in a fatal rollover near Manilla. Picture file

A COURT has heard the mother of a man who was killed in a fatal ute rollover did not hold the driver responsible for the "terrible accident".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.