The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Cat vaccine shortage frustrates Tamworth vets and pet owners

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A nationwide shortage of vaccines for cats is spelling trouble for pet owners and veterinarians across Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.