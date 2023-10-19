The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tim Tszyu gives Wade Ryan a huge compliment

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 19 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He had just spent 12 rounds bombing Brian Mendoza with power shots, yet the American took the blows like a shock absorber and maintained his record of having never been stopped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.