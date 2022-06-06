THE community wants to be heard, and they want a more open dialogue with Tamworth Regional Council.
That's according to the results of a recent community survey, which saw residents put improved transparency at the top of their wish list.
Now, the council has responded by launching a new, region-wide communications strategy, and will soon go back to the people to ask them how they'd like to stay informed.
Manager of strategy and performance, Jason Collins, said it was clear the community wanted some improved communications and accountability from council, so the strategy aims to address that.
"What we'll be doing is going across the region to speak with people in person, online and through our website, to get their feedback on how they'd like to receive information from us," he said.
"Community workshop sessions will be run in Barraba, Manilla, Tamworth, Kootingal and Nundle."
He said not only will it help council better connect with the community, but it will inform staff on how to involve residents in the decision-making process.
"More broadly, is it about attending more community meetings? Do they want town halls? Would they like us to pop up at sporting events?," he said.
"We're open to hearing what the community would like and how they want to receive information.
"We want to understand from the community how they want to communicate back to us, how they want to talk to us about what needs to be fixed, or what they think about some of our policies."
To form the strategy, staff will hold some workshops with internal and external stakeholders.
A communications survey opens today on council's website, and a number of online workshops for locals runs throughout June.
In-person workshops will be held in Kootingal on June 22, Barraba on June 23, Manilla on June 29 and Nundle on June 30. Registrations can be made on council's website, or by phoning 02 6767 5477.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
