When local bikers gather in bright pink, it can only mean one thing: the Tamworth Pink Ribbon Charity Ride is back to raise money for the Cancer Council.
The Pink Ribbon Ride/Car, and Bike Show has become an annual fixture on the calendar at The Pub on Gunnedah Road, with funds raised going towards the Cancer Council's Pink Ribbon campaign to raise awareness about breast and gynaecological cancers.
Co-organiser Brendan Clarke said this year 138 riders registered for the ride, arriving at The Pub for a barbecue breakfast before setting off on a 174-kilometre ride.
This took the riders to Quirindi, where they took in the local silo art, then Wallabadah and Dungowan, where the riders held a raffle at the Dungowan Pub before heading back to Tamworth and The Pub by 12.45am on Sunday, October 15.
READ ALSO:
Mr Clarke said the day raised $7777 for the Cancer Council.
"There are not too many people today who have not been touched by cancer," he said.
"People are happy to do what we can to get involved and raise money for an important cause."
The afternoon included live entertainment after lunch, as well as a car and bike show and shine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.