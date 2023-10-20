The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Tamworth's top family day care provider loves her job

By Emma Downey
October 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A love of children led Kootingal's Paula Pauling to not only raise her six children but then spend 20 years as a family day care operator looking after other people's children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.