Budding young authors were in the spotlight during Tintinhull Public School's Book Week Celebration of Books on Tuesday, October 17.
The celebration included all the traditional Book Week favourites - such as a book fair, lots of books, and plenty of character costumes for a parade - along with a series of exclusive book launches.
In fact there were 26 book launches - the hard work of Stage 3 students (Years 5 and 6).
Stage 3 teacher Kym Hadley said the children had each written, illustrated and published a picture book, which averaged 10 pages in length.
She said the special project, which was started in early Term 3, began with lessons about the use of themes in picture books, language structure and visual literacy to assist the step-by-step process of creating their literary masterpieces.
The Book Week Celebration of Books drew family and friends of the 94 Tintinhull Public students for a day of colour fun and festivities, so it was a fitting occasion for the book launches.
After the official festivities, the Stage 3 students retired to their "reading rooms" set up among the school's gardens, to present a reading of their works for the passing audience.
READ ALSO:
Ms Hadley said lessons about the use of 'themes' had been an integral part of the creativity process for the students, who had to find a way to represent character strengths, such a kindness, hope or leadership, in their books.
The young authors also took orders as all their books were for sale, with proceeds put towards a legacy gift that the Stage 3 students will choose and donate to the school."
Young author and Year 5 student Vita Tait drew a strong crowd for her reading of New home, a story about a horse, dog, pig and sheep who leave their farm looking for a new home in the city.
Vita said the story's theme was about friendship.
"The characters all end up going in different directions and soon realise they are not happy until they all come back together a a group," she said.
Not only did Vita write and illustrate the book, but she also created a small range of stickers and bookmarks as marketing materials.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.