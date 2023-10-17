Tamworth birdwatcher president Denise Kane is one of many local birders who is enthusiastically participating in the annual Great Aussie Bird Count, which is underway this week.
The Great Aussie Bird Count, organised by Birdlife Australia, is in its 10th year, and plays a vital role in collecting essential data on species diversity and populations.
The count aims to monitor distribution trends and assess which bird species are thriving and which ones need conservation attention, and Ms Kane said anyone, anywhere could take part.
"People anywhere can do a bird count - even if you are housebound," she said.
"You could make a count along Peel Street or from your kitchen window - all you need is 20 minutes to note down what you see using either paper or app.
"Birdlife Australia is very interested in urban bird populations - not just birds in the bush, in national parks or along travelling stock routes."
Mrs Kane said there were a wide variety of birds in and around the local district for people to spot.
During the 2022 Great Aussie Bird Count the top three birds most spotted in NSW were in order, the rainbow lorikeet, noisy miner and sulphur crested cockatiel.
"Tamworth Birdwatchers have counted more than 150 species across the local area, while last year Australia-wide people spotted 620 different species of birds," she said.
"Australia has more than 700 species of bird."
Mrs Kane said some of the most obvious birds to see locally included big parrots, like the galah and a wide selection of honeyeaters, given it was spring and plants were blooming.
Every birdwatcher has a favourite bird, or birds, but Mrs Kane said it was "hard to choose just one" she'd like to see during the bird count.
"I have lots and lots of favourites - I love them all, it's hard for me to pick just one as it's a real treat because every time I see a bird it's a real treat for me," she said.
That said, Mrs Kane said she would love to see any of the local species listed as vulnerable.
"It would be a treat to see the diamond firetail finch, the speckled warbler or dusky wood swallow, or if someone was out surveying at night the barking owl - but that's quite rare and mainly seen along waterways," she said.
"Any of the vulnerable species would be very special."
READ ALSO:
Mrs Kane said bird numbers and species diversity were decreasing in some areas, which was a real concern.
"Where habitat has been cleared or fragmented we're seeing less biodiversity in our bird populations, and of course as a result of events that are coming more common due to climate change, like wildfire destroying habitat.
"So we're seeing in affected areas which once supported big populations, those populations are trying to recover."
Mrs Kane said land clearing in general was one of the biggest threats to birds.
"Bird diversity keeps the ecosystem healthy," she said.
"Birds have many important roles such as seed dispersal and controlling insect numbers ... there are so many roles they do.
"Then there is just the pure enjoyment of watching them that is so important for our mental health - I think that value was proven during the COVID-19 pandemic, we realised just how important the green environment was to our mental stability and health, so birds fill many roles."
Mrs Kane said she would love to instil an interest in birds and our natural environment in young children.
"I would love to see them grow up knowing these birds - that's why I'm very passionate about the vulnerable species because some of those vulnerable species could become extinct within 15 years, such as the swift parrot," she said.
"Just think about it, by the time children who are starting kindergarten now reach Year 12 there may be no swift parrots for them to see, and that's a concern."
The Great Aussie Bird Count runs until October 22.
Visit www.aussiebirdcount.org.au for information on how to participate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.