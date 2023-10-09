The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Tamworth baby Molly Allen had heart surgery at six months old

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Molly Ann Allen is a nearly one-year-old girl from Tamworth who had open-heart surgery only six months ago due to a condition called Tetralogy of Fallot (ToF).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.