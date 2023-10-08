The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

Connor Dewhurst ARIA nominee for 'Best Cover Art' for Brad Cox 'Acres' album

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Tamworth raised graphic designer Connor Dewhurst has been nominated for his first ARIA award. Picture supplied
IF YOU'VE ever driven past a sign in Tamworth and thought "wow, that looks nice", it might have been created by a now ARIA nominated designer.

