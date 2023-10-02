West Tamworth's City of Light tournament could have a new home.
Not venue but date.
Traditionally run earlier in the year, the annual mixed fours carnival was pushed back to the weekend while they awaited the installation of their new synthetic carpet green to be completed.
Held over Saturday and Sunday, West Tamworth Sport and Bowling Club chairman, Doug Stewart said moving forward they might look at continuing to run it on the long weekend.
READ ALSO:
"We found this weekend might work," he said.
Twenty two teams took to the club's greens including visiting teams from as far as Brisbane, Yamba and South West Rocks.
"It was a pretty successful carnival," Stewart said, adding that there was some good bowls played.
The South Tamworth quartet of Phil and Linda O'Reilly, and Joe and Cath Verdich were unbeatable across their five games to claim the $3,200 winners prize purse ahead of the Souths, Willow Tree and West Tamworth combination of Nev White, Chris Myers, and Vicki Kelly and Aaron Kelly.
As for the new green, it was a big thumbs up.
"Everyone liked it," Stewart said.
"It was good to play on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.