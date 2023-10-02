The Northern Daily Leader
Rugby Union: NSW Country Corellas beat Queensland to claim 2023 Australian Rugby Shield

By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 2 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 7:34pm
The NSW Country Corellas celebrate their Australian Rugby Shield triumph. Picture Supplied.
Central North's Georgia Moore, Piper Rankmore, Emmy Barr and New England's Paige Leonard and Tink Morgan have helped NSW Country Corellas win the 2023 Australian Rugby Shield.

