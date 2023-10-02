The massive wave of support which enveloped Lemuel Silisia after his debut professional victory has only grown in the ensuing months - and so too has his work ethic.
The Solomon Islander has always been fervently backed throughout his time in Australia by the community in his home nation, and their love has spurred him to train even harder in pursuit of boxing glory.
The next step towards that goal is the second fight of his career, slated to take place against Simon Rendina in just over a month, for which Silisia is "excited".
"Me and coach Jamie [Carroll] have been putting in hard work, training in the mornings and the evenings. We know this will be a strong challenge, so we needed to step up my training," he said.
The fighter, who trains out of One2Boxing Westside, won his maiden professional outing in July by TKO over Ashley Rosinhaskew.
Carroll has spoken for over 18 months about the high hopes he has for Silisia's career.
The Tamworth-based coach believes his young charge has what it takes to win a world title should his work ethic equal his talent.
But in Rendina, Silisia knows he faces a stern test.
"This journey will be a tough one," he said.
"I can't wait to explore what is ahead of me. This guy is tough, he has the experience and has gone through a lot of rounds."
Though he has only had six fights, Rendina's career has spanned 11 years. Coincidentally, his first two bouts were against Gunnedah's Wade Ryan, with whom Silisia sparred on Saturday.
The pair did eight rounds together on the weekend and spoke about Silisia's upcoming fight, which was then followed by a sparring session with Australasian featherweight title holder, Albert Nolan.
"I have confidence now from my training and speaking with Wade Ryan and Albert," Silisia said.
"Albert was successful in his [title] defence on the No Limit card, it's really given me confidence. Because the guy I spar a lot went on a big stage and won against a very good fighter."
While Silisia's self-belief has been bolstered by his training, and he will benefit from the presence of Carroll in his corner on fight night, his biggest asset remains his home support.
It took, he said, almost no time after the fight was announced for his friends and family to reach out.
"They messaged me, wishing me good luck," Silisia said.
"I have received a lot of messages and comments on Facebook and social media. They're really excited and can't wait to watch the fight."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.