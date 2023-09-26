A COURT has heard a prank went wrong when a teenager threw a water balloon at a passing car and cracked the driver's windscreen.
James Gregory Ernest Mallise fronted Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded guilty to throwing the balloon out the window of a Suzuki Swift and causing more than $800 worth of damage to another car.
The 19-year-old's defence solicitor Dan Daley told the court Mallise made a "very foolish", and "silly" choice when he decided to throw the balloon at a red Holden Colorado driving in the opposite direction on Calala Lane.
"He accepts it was a very stupid thing to do," Mr Daley said.
Court documents reveal Mallise was in the passenger seat of the Suzuki at about 3.30pm on January 2, 2023.
When the Suzuki and the Holden passed each other near Harrier Parade, the driver of the Holden saw two water balloons be thrown from the Suzuki.
The balloons hit his car and caused "significant cracking" to the driver's side of the windscreen, agreed police facts state.
The cracking caused the driver's vision to be obstructed of the road and oncoming traffic, which endangered the driver and other road users, the police facts state.
The driver of the Suzuki, Mallise, and another co-accused made no attempt to stop or contact the victim about the damage.
The driver of the Holden gave a statement to police in the weeks after the incident, with the damage to his vehicle adding up to $806.79.
Dash cam footage provided to police showed one balloon being thrown from the front passenger side of the car, and another thrown from the rear passenger seated behind the driver.
A couple of days after the incident was reported, the 19-year-old attended Tamworth Police Station and identified himself as the front passenger.
Mallise was charged with intentionally throw object at vehicle or vessel causing risk to safety; and intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
At the time of the water balloon offending, the 19-year-old was serving a conditional release order sentence for damaging a gaming machine barricade, and using unlawful violence towards patrons at The Courthouse Hotel in the early hours of October 23, 2022.
Magistrate Roger Prowse convicted the 19-year-old of the throwing and damage offences, and adjourned the matter for a community service assessment to be made.
Mallise will return to court in October for sentencing.
