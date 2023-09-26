The Northern Daily Leader
James Gregory Ernest Mallise pleads guilty in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 26 2023 - 3:45pm
James Gregory Ernest Mallise pleaded guilty to throwing a water balloon at a car on Calala Lane. Picture from file
A COURT has heard a prank went wrong when a teenager threw a water balloon at a passing car and cracked the driver's windscreen.

