The theme for Tamworth Day VIEW Club's 55th birthday celebration was 'springtime', and members arrived to salute the city's oldest VIEW club's momentous milestone dressed in a sea of colourful florals.
The well-attended event was held at The Pub, on Wednesday, September 20, with entertainment provided by the U3A Ukelele band.
Club president, Narelle Powdrell, said VIEW clubs support the Smith Family's Learning for Life program, with Tamworth Day VIEW Club sponsoring three students: two in primary school and one in high school.
"VIEW club donations are used through the Learning for Life program to support families who are unable to afford school supplies, like books, school bags, or uniforms for their children," she said.
"Nationwide, VIEW supports 1600 students."
Club secretary Christy Killeen said Tamworth Day VIEW Club had been supporting one of its students since the child was in Kindergarten, and that child was now in Year 10.
Ms Killeen said the club also provided additional 'joy spreader' donations for reading programs and information technology which were targeted "where they are needed most".
Joining VIEW club was personal for Ms Killeen, as her family had been one assisted by the Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
"My younger siblings were part of the program and this was such a relief for my mother, who thanks to the support was able to buy the school and uniform supplies they needed, and they were able to attend school excursions," she said.
Ms Killeen and her mother, Debbie Killeen, joined the Day VIEW Club three years ago, while Ms Killeen's grandmother, Margaret Hill, has been a member for many years.
The Tamworth Day VIEW Club lunch is an annual event for its 38 members, who come from Tamworth and surrounding areas.
Ms Killeen said Tamworth had a further two VIEW clubs - Peel and Tamworth Evening - who were also represented at the lunch, as well as representatives from Manildra VIEW Club.
