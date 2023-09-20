A TEENAGER has been arrested after he allegedly smashed his way into a business in the early hours of the morning.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District swooped on the 16-year-old boy at about 9:50pm on Tuesday, September 19, following an investigation into a break-and-enter in Gunnedah.
At about 2:40am on Thursday, August 17, police were called to a business on Conadilly Street, in Gunnedah, after three people wearing masks allegedly broke into the store.
Police will allege the trio smashed their way into the store through a glass door, before attempting to steal mobile phones and electronic devices.
Police attended the scene and launched an investigation.
Following inquiries, officers arrested the 16-year-old who they allege was one of the three people involved in the break-in.
He was taken to Gunnedah Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break-and-enter dwelling in company steal; destroy or damage property in company; face blackened or disguised with intent to commit indictable offence; and participate in criminal group and contribute to criminal activity.
The teenager was refused police bail to front a children's court on Wednesday, September 20.
He has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Inquiries are continuing under Operation Mongoose, the specialist squad set up to investigate property crime across the Oxley Police District.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gunnedah Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
