Teenager, 16, to front court after alleged break-and-enter in Gunnedah

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 20 2023 - 11:00am
The 16-year-old boy is accused of breaking into a business in Gunnedah
A TEENAGER has been arrested after he allegedly smashed his way into a business in the early hours of the morning.

